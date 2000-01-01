Company Profile

Apollo Consolidated Ltd is a gold exploration company. It is mainly focussed on discovering multiple ounce gold deposits in its projects located in Western Australia and West Africa. The company's reportable segments are as follows: Mineral Exploration - Australia and Mineral Exploration - Cote d'Ivoire. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Mineral Exploration - Cote d'Ivoire segment. In Western Australia, the company retains projects named Rebecca gold project, Louisa Nickel-Copper, and Yindi Gold project. In Cote d'Ivoire, the company owns Seguela project and Korhogo project.