Company Profile

Apollo Future Mobility Group Ltd operates in two business units, being Apollo Automobil and Apollo Advanced Technologies. Apollo Automobil is an European hyper-car manufacturer and creator of the legendary Apollo IE. Apollo Advanced Technologies provides full-service outsourcing solutions to automotive manufacturers from design to pre-production prototypes including ICE, EV to hydrogen cell-powered vehicles, and R&D of mobility-related technologies. The company's portfolio includes EV Power which provides EV charging solutions, and Divergent 3D which produces 3D printed parts for automotive prototypes prior to production.WE Solutions Ltd through its subsidiaries operates as an automobile and auto products manufacturer. It involves in the research, development, and production of electric vehicles to service mainly in China.