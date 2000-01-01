Apollo Healthcare Corp (TSE:AHC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AHC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AHC

  • Market CapCAD325.870m
  • SymbolTSE:AHC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0376311084

Company Profile

Apollo Healthcare Corp is a provider of personal care products. The company is a developer of Private Label Health and Beauty Care Products. Its products portfolio includes Liquid Soap & Sanitizers, Body Wash, Hair Care, Skin Care, Specialty Bath products, and COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer among others. The firm serves customers throughout Central & South America, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.Acasta Enterprises Inc. functions as a special purpose acquisition company. The company intends to acquire one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, asset acquisition, reorganization, or any other business combination.

Latest AHC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .