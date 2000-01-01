Company Profile

Apollo Healthcare Corp is a provider of personal care products. The company is a developer of Private Label Health and Beauty Care Products. Its products portfolio includes Liquid Soap & Sanitizers, Body Wash, Hair Care, Skin Care, Specialty Bath products, and COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer among others. The firm serves customers throughout Central & South America, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.Acasta Enterprises Inc. functions as a special purpose acquisition company. The company intends to acquire one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, asset acquisition, reorganization, or any other business combination.