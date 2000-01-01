Apollo Healthcare Corp (TSE:AHC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AHC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHC
- Market CapCAD325.870m
- SymbolTSE:AHC
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINCA0376311084
Company Profile
Apollo Healthcare Corp is a provider of personal care products. The company is a developer of Private Label Health and Beauty Care Products. Its products portfolio includes Liquid Soap & Sanitizers, Body Wash, Hair Care, Skin Care, Specialty Bath products, and COVID-19 Hand Sanitizer among others. The firm serves customers throughout Central & South America, Mexico, Europe, and Asia.Acasta Enterprises Inc. functions as a special purpose acquisition company. The company intends to acquire one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, asset acquisition, reorganization, or any other business combination.