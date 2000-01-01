Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AINV)

North American company
Company Info - AINV

  • Market Cap$1.210bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AINV
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03761U5020

Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests in various forms of debt investments including secured and unsecured loans, mezzanine investments, and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

