Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Its operating segment is the healthcare delivery segment.Apollo Medical Holdings Inc is a physician-centric, integrated healthcare delivery company serving Medicare, Commercial and Medi-Cal beneficiaries in California. Its physician network consists of hospitalists, primary care and specialist physicians.