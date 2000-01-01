AppHarvest Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:APPH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - APPH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APPH

  • Market Cap$3.305bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:APPH
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03783T1034

Company Profile

AppHarvest Inc operates in the agriculture sector. It is an agriculture technology company. The company is engaged in developing and operating controlled environment indoor farms.

Latest APPH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .