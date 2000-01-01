Company Profile

Applegreen PLC is an Irish petrol forecourt retailer. The company operates fuel forecourts which also includes retail stores and eateries. Applegreen has partnerships with international brands like Subway, Costa, Lavazza and Burger King. It also boasts in-house brands like Bakewell and a Cafe to fulfill its food offering to its customers. The majority of its revenue is generated through the sale of fuel. Its business operations are carried out through its service centers spread across Ireland, United Kingdom, and Long Island, United States.Applegreen PLC is a petrol forecourt retailer. The company retails fuel, food and beverage and other products at its services area sites across Ireland, United Kingdom, and Long Island, United States.