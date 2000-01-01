Applegreen (LSE:APGN)
Market Info - APGN
Company Info - APGN
- Market Cap£542.760m
- SymbolLSE:APGN
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- ISINIE00BXC8D038
Company Profile
Applegreen PLC is a petrol forecourt retailer. The company retails fuel, food and beverage and other products at its services area sites across Ireland, United Kingdom, and Long Island, United States.