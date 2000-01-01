Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGTC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGTC
- Market Cap$50.920m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AGTC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS03820J1007
Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on gene therapy through a nontoxic adeno-associated virus. The company also offers products such as promoters, expression cassettes, and capsids for gene therapy.