Applied Graphene Materials (LSE:AGM)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - AGM
Company Info - AGM
- Market Cap£8.160m
- SymbolLSE:AGM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFSSB742
Company Profile
Applied Graphene Materials PLC is engaged in the manufacture and development of applications for graphene nanoplatelets. The company's products include graphene nanoplatelets and graphene dispersions to deliver solutions for several applications.