Company Profile

Applied Materials is one of the world's largest suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.Applied Materials Inc is a supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic and related industries.