Applied Molecular Transport Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AMTI)
North American company
Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of therapeutic payloads across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Its product candidate, AMT-101, is an oral IL-10 fusion protein that has been designed for active transport across the IE barrier into local GI tissue. IL-10 is a potent immunomodulatory cytokine that is known to be the master regulator of immune homeostasis, including within GI mucosal tissue.