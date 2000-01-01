Company Profile

Applied UV Inc is engaged in manufacturing and supplying custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and bathroom vanities to the hospitality market. The company also develops, designs and manufactures disinfection systems, that eliminate pathogens that may cause healthcare-acquired infections, for distribution and sale to facilities that have high customer or patient turnover such as medical, hospitality and commercial offices and other facilities. Its segments are the design, manufacture, assembly and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities (disinfectant mirror segment) and the manufacture of fine mirrors specifically for the hospitality industry (hospitality segment).