Applus Services SA (XMAD:APPS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APPS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APPS
- Market Cap€1.616bn
- SymbolXMAD:APPS
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINES0105022000
Company Profile
Applus Services SA is a testing, inspection and certification company. The Company is engaged in providing services to business sectors including Oil & Gas, Power, Automotive, Industry and Telecommunications.