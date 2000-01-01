Applus Services SA (XMAD:APPS)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - APPS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APPS

  • Market Cap€1.616bn
  • SymbolXMAD:APPS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105022000

Company Profile

Applus Services SA is a testing, inspection and certification company. The Company is engaged in providing services to business sectors including Oil & Gas, Power, Automotive, Industry and Telecommunications.

Latest APPS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .