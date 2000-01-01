Company Profile

Park Group PLC is a UK-based multi-retailer which delivers gift voucher and prepaid gift card as well as rewards and prepaid products to UK consumers and corporates. The company engaged in providing gift cards, prepaid cards, vouchers, employee rewards and Christmas savings scheme. It offers various benefits such as incentives, rewards, standard or customized, multi or single retailer vouchers and gift cards. The company has its own brands namely Love2shop Business Services, Engage, Park Christmas Savings Club and Evolve. The company generates its revenue from the sale of cards, vouchers, and e-codes. The operating business segments are Consumer and Corporate. The Corporate segment derives maximum revenue for the company which comprises sales of the Love2shop voucher, and flexecash cards.Park Group PLC is a multi-retailer which delivers gift voucher and prepaid gift card as well as rewards and prepaid products to UK consumers and corporates. It is engaged in providing gift cards, vouchers, employee rewards and Christmas savings scheme.