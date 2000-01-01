appScatter Group (LSE:APPS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APPS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APPS
- Market Cap£16.740m
- SymbolLSE:APPS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF54H884
Company Profile
appScatter Group PLC is a scalable B2B SaaS platform. It allows its users to distribute and manage their apps on multiple app stores. It enables app developers and publishers to manage and track performance and compliance of their own and competing apps.