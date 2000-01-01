APQ Global Ltd (LSE:APQ)
- Market Cap£53.600m
- SymbolLSE:APQ
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINGG00BZ6VP173
Company Profile
APQ Global Ltd intends to develop lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in emerging markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes.