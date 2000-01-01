Company Profile

Apria Inc is a provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines namely, home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and NIV services); OSA treatment (including CPAP and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services); and NPWT. The revenue is generated through fee-for-service and capitation arrangements with Payors for equipment, supplies, services and other items rented or sold to patients.