Apria Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:APR)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - APR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APR

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:APR
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03836A1016

Company Profile

Apria Inc is a provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers a comprehensive range of products and services for in-home care and delivery across three core service lines namely, home respiratory therapy (including home oxygen and NIV services); OSA treatment (including CPAP and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services); and NPWT. The revenue is generated through fee-for-service and capitation arrangements with Payors for equipment, supplies, services and other items rented or sold to patients.

Latest APR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .