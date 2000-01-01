Company Profile

April is a France-based provider of insurance products and services. It caters to individuals, professionals and businesses with its non-life insurance products in France. Its operations are divided into the Health Insurance and Property Insurance segments. The health insurance segment forms the primary source of revenues for the company. Within this segment, it designs and sells individual and collective health and personal protection policies for individual clients and businesses and the property and casualty line deals with the provision of property and casualty policies.April is a non-life insurance products provider. Its business operations are into providing health and medical insurance. It also provides property and casualty insurance.