Company Profile

APT Satellite Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is principally engaged in the maintenance, operation, provision of satellite transponder capacity and related services; satellite-based broadcasting and telecommunications services; and other services. From a regional perspective, the company's revenue is derived from customers in Hong Kong, Greater China, Southeast Asia and other regions.APT Satellite Holdings Ltd is a part of China's telecommunication industry. provides satellite services to the broadcasters and telecommunications customers predominantly in Hong Kong.