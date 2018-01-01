Aptamer Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:APTA) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Aptamer Group Ordinary Shares

Aptamer Group Ordinary Shares

Company Profile

Aptamer Group PLC provides Optimer binders for use in research, diagnostics and therapeutics. It strives to deliver transformational solutions that meet the needs of researchers and developers across the life sciences through the use of its proprietary Optimer technology. Its businesses: Aptamer Solutions for custom Optimer development, Aptamer Diagnostics for in-house and collaborative Optimer-based diagnostic development and Aptamer Therapeutics for the development of Optimer-based therapeutics.

LSE:APTA

GB00BNRRP542

GBX

Latest APTA News

22 December

CORRECT: Life sciences firm Aptamer rises 24% in AIM debut

22 December

IN BRIEF: Life sciences firm Aptamer rises 24% in AIM debut

APTA Regulatory News

24 December

Holding(s) in Company

23 December

Holding(s) in Company

