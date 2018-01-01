Aptamer Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:APTA) Share Price

Company Profile

Aptamer Group PLC provides Optimer binders for use in research, diagnostics and therapeutics. It strives to deliver transformational solutions that meet the needs of researchers and developers across the life sciences through the use of its proprietary Optimer technology. Its businesses: Aptamer Solutions for custom Optimer development, Aptamer Diagnostics for in-house and collaborative Optimer-based diagnostic development and Aptamer Therapeutics for the development of Optimer-based therapeutics.