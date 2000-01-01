Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APVO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APVO
- Market Cap$25.080m
- SymbolNASDAQ:APVO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS03835L1089
Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc is a biosciences company. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, commercialization and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics.