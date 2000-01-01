Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)

North American company
Market Info - APTX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APTX

  • Market Cap$133.040m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:APTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03836N1037

Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders.

