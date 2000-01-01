Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APTX
- Market Cap$133.040m
- SymbolNASDAQ:APTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS03836N1037
Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders.