Aptitude Software Group (LSE:APTD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APTD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APTD
- Market Cap£348.320m
- SymbolLSE:APTD
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJV2F804
Company Profile
Microgen PLC develops, implements and supports business-critical software. The company solves problems involving data-intensive processes, the automation of complex business processes, and application of new business logic to existing systems.