Aptitude Software Group (LSE:APTD)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - APTD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APTD

  • Market Cap£348.320m
  • SymbolLSE:APTD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJV2F804

Company Profile

Microgen PLC develops, implements and supports business-critical software. The company solves problems involving data-intensive processes, the automation of complex business processes, and application of new business logic to existing systems.

Latest APTD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

APTD Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .