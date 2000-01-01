Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APYX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APYX
- Market Cap$266.170m
- SymbolNASDAQ:APYX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS03837C1062
Company Profile
Bovie Medical Corp develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and devices. Its medical products include electrosurgical generators and accessories, cauteries, medical lighting, nerve locators and other products.