AQRU (AQUIS:AQRU) Share Price

AQRU

AQRU

UK company

Financial Services

Asset Management

Company Profile

AQRU PLC is an investment company specializing in decentralized finance (DeFi). DeFi is a disruptive technology that uses the blockchain and cryptocurrencies to remove financial intermediaries from transactions creating a more efficient and secure way of providing financial services.

Latest AQRU News

12 January

IN BRIEF: Dispersion changes name to AQRU after retail platform launch

31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

22 December

TRADING UPDATES: Camellia profit to beat forecasts; Cordel contract

