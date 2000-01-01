Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)

North American company
Market Info - AQMS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AQMS

  • Market Cap$25.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AQMS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03837J1016

Company Profile

Aqua Metals Inc is engaged in recycling lead-acid batteries. The company has developed AquaRefining, a modular electrochemical process that produces ultra-pure lead from used lead-acid batteries.

