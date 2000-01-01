AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AQB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AQB

  • Market Cap$43.430m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AQB
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03842K2006

Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in the business of conducting research and development of the commercial viability of a group of proteins known as antifreeze proteins.

Latest AQB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .