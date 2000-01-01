Aquarius AI Inc (TSX:AQUA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AQUA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AQUA
- Market CapCAD1.810m
- SymbolTSX:AQUA
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINCA03842U1093
Company Profile
Good Life Networks Inc is a digital media company. The company has developed a marketing platform that allows advertisers to target and connect intelligently with their audiences across online display, video, social and mobile campaigns.