Aquis Entertainment Ltd (ASX:AQS)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AQS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AQS

  • Market CapAUD5.550m
  • SymbolASX:AQS
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AQS1

Company Profile

Aquis Entertainment Ltd is engaged in development of integrated resorts that concentrate on tourism-oriented attractions. It operates in hotels, convention centres and entertainment including restaurants, gaming, shopping and shows.

Latest AQS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .