Aquis Entertainment Ltd (ASX:AQS)
Company Info - AQS
- Market CapAUD5.550m
- SymbolASX:AQS
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResorts And Casinos
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AQS1
Company Profile
Aquis Entertainment Ltd is engaged in development of integrated resorts that concentrate on tourism-oriented attractions. It operates in hotels, convention centres and entertainment including restaurants, gaming, shopping and shows.