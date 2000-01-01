ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust (SGX:K2LU)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - K2LU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - K2LU
- Market CapSGD570.050m
- SymbolSGX:K2LU
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINSG1Z70955880
Company Profile
ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in quality income-producing real estate used for logistics purposes, as well as real estate-related assets, in Asia-Pacific. Its portfolio comprises more than 25 high-quality logistics warehouse properties strategically located in established logistics clusters in Singapore, Australia, and China. Its portfolio specializes in logistics warehouses serving a group of multi-national and local third-party logistics providers.Cache Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust which will principally invest in income-producing real estate used for logistics purposes as well as real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.