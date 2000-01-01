Company Profile

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust that invests in quality income-producing real estate used for logistics purposes, as well as real estate-related assets, in Asia-Pacific. Its portfolio comprises more than 25 high-quality logistics warehouse properties strategically located in established logistics clusters in Singapore, Australia, and China. Its portfolio specializes in logistics warehouses serving a group of multi-national and local third-party logistics providers.Cache Logistics Trust is a real estate investment trust which will principally invest in income-producing real estate used for logistics purposes as well as real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.