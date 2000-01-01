Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARU

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ARU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ARU5

Company Profile

Arafura Resources Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration, definition and development of Neodymium-Praseodymium oxide product, mining and associated infrastructure, social and environmental feasibility evaluations, and Nolans Project engineering studies.Arafura Resources Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration, definition and development of Neodymium-Praseodymium oxide product, mining and associated infrastructure, social and environmental feasibility evaluations, and Nolans Project engineering studies.

Latest ARU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .