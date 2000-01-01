Company Profile

Arafura Resources Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration, definition and development of Neodymium-Praseodymium oxide product, mining and associated infrastructure, social and environmental feasibility evaluations, and Nolans Project engineering studies.