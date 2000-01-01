Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARLZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARLZ
- Market Cap$2.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ARLZ
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA03852X1006
Company Profile
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in delivering products to improve patients' lives by acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other specialty areas.