Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARZ

  • Market CapCAD2.020m
  • SymbolTSE:ARZ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA03852X1006

Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in delivering products to improve patients' lives by acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other specialty areas.

Latest ARZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .