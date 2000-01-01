Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARMK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARMK
- Market Cap$10.992bn
- SymbolNYSE:ARMK
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRestaurants
- Currency
- ISINUS03852U1060
Company Profile
Aramark is engaged in the restaurant business. Apart from its core focus on providing food services, Aramark engages in providing facilities and uniform services. It caters to education, healthcare and leisure markets.