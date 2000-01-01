Aramis Group SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ARAMI)
European company
Company Info - ARAMI
- Market Cap€1.633bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ARAMI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINFR0014003U94
Company Profile
Aramis Group SA is engaged in the online sales of used cars to private individuals in France, Belgium and Spain. It offers customer a wide range of automotive products and services in a seamless, intuitive and immersive sales and purchasing experience, which can take place both fully online and fully offline through a network of customer centres.