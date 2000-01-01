Aramis Group SA Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ARAMI)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARAMI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARAMI

  • Market Cap€1.633bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ARAMI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0014003U94

Company Profile

Aramis Group SA is engaged in the online sales of used cars to private individuals in France, Belgium and Spain. It offers customer a wide range of automotive products and services in a seamless, intuitive and immersive sales and purchasing experience, which can take place both fully online and fully offline through a network of customer centres.

Latest ARAMI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .