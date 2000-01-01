Company Profile

ARB Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes four-wheel-drive and light commercial vehicle accessories. The firm has carved a niche with aftermarket accessories including bull bars, suspension systems, differentials, and lighting. ARB operates manufacturing plants in Australia and Thailand; sales and distribution centres across several countries. The Australian division, which generates the vast majority of group earnings, distributes through the ARB store network, ARB stockists, new vehicle dealers, and fleet operators.