Company Profile

Arbonia AG is an international construction technology company. The company is organized into division such as HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning), Sanitary Equipment, Windows and Doors. The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Division is an integrated provider of products for all applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as for industrial and public buildings, mainly in the field of heat transfer. The Sanitary Equipment Division is the specialist for shower enclosures, shower trays and shower area applications and offers convincing shower solutions for all generations, lifestyles and types of residences. The windows division is a manufacturer of windows. The Doors Division is the provider of interior wooden doors and timber frames.