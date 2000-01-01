Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a specialized real estate finance company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, preferred and direct equity. In addition, it may also directly acquire real property and invest in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The company has two business segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Structured Business Segment. The company is externally managed and advised by Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC.Arbor Realty Trust Inc is a real estate specialty finance firm. It invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multi-family and commercial real estate markets. It also invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans.