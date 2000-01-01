Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company which provides banking and financial services. Its business segments are the Private Banking, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre. The cmopany derives maximum revenue from Private Banking, which provides traditional private banking services as well as offering financial planning and investment management services. This segment includes Dubai and the Tay mortgage portfolio.Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company which provides banking and financial services. Its business segments are the United Kingdom Private Banking, Retail Banking (associate) and Group Centre.