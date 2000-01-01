ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX)
Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd is and oil and gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of petroleum and gas properties.The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, NGLs, and natural gas.