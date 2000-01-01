Company Profile

Arcadis NV designs, engineers, and provides solutions for various construction and environmental projects. It constructs advanced buildings, plants, and transportation networks, and delivers management services for each project. Planning and cost management solutions help customers meet economic objectives and address potential operational or regulatory liabilities. Arcadis operates four business lines: infrastructure, water, environment, and buildings. It designs drinking water supply systems and treatment technologies for waste water. In addition, it develops commercial buildings, including hospitals, schools, and industrial facilities. The company delivers services all over the world, with no single customer or country constituting a majority of total sales.