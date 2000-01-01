ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARCB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARCB

  • Market Cap$722.360m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ARCB
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorTrucking
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03937C1053

Company Profile

ArcBest Corp is a transportation company. The company provides freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through three segments namely Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet.

Latest ARCB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .