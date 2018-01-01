ArcelorMittal SA New Reg.Shs ex-Arcelor (EURONEXT:MT) Share Price

Interactive Investor
ArcelorMittal SA New Reg.Shs ex-Arcelor (EURONEXT:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA New Reg.Shs ex-Arcelor

Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is involved in the steel industry. The company's operating segments include NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; ACIS; Mining and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment produces hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. These products are sold primarily to customers in the automotive, general, and packaging sectors as well as also produces long products consisting of sections, wire rod, rebar, billets, blooms and wire drawing, and tubular products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Brazil.ArcelorMittal SA is an integrated steel and mining company. The company produces diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets as well as steel flat products, including sheet and plate, and long products, including bars, rods and structural shapes.

Latest MT News

18 May

GLOBAL BROKER RATINGS: Kepler Cheuvreux cuts Astra; RBC raises Reckitt

11 May

GLOBAL BUSINESS: Hera profit hurt by rising costs; ArcelorMittal buys

9 May

GLOBAL BROKER RATINGS: LBBW cuts ArcelorMittal to sell

