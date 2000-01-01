Company Profile

Arch Biopartners Inc is a clinical stage company developing technologies with the potential to make medical or commercial impacts. The company is developing a drug platform Metablok to produce drug candidates to inhibit organ inflammation caused via the DPEP-1 pathway. Its under development portfolio is AB569, a potential new treatment for antibiotic resistant bacterial infections in the lungs or wounds; and, Borg peptide coatings that increase corrosion resistance and decrease bacterial biofilm on various medical grade metals and plastics.Arch Biopartners Inc focuses on the development of technologies. Its technology portfolio includes AB569, MetaBlok, Arch Inflammation, Borg, and MetaMx.