Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company which writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and South Africa. The business operates through three segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients worldwide across a variety of industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.Arch Capital Group Ltd provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage. It provides property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines, and focus on writing specialty lines of insurance and reinsurance.