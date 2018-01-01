Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Archaea Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:LFG) Share Price

LFG

Archaea Energy Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Utilities

Right Arrow 2

Utilities - Renewable

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc is a renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., with an RNG platform developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low-carbon fuel.

NYSE:LFG

US03940F1030

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest LFG News