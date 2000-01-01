Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. Additionally, the company owns an extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. Its end products include vegetable oil and meal, corn sweeteners, flour, feed ingredients, ethanol, and natural flavors.Archer-Daniels Midland Co is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company's end products include vegetable oil and meal, corn sweeteners, flour, feed ingredients, and ethanol.