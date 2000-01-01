Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AXE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AXE
- Market CapAUD29.450m
- SymbolASX:AXE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AXE7
Company Profile
Archer Exploration Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It mainly explores for graphite, magnesite, manganese, copper, gold and uranium. The company's two main projects, namely, Sugarloaf graphite deposit and the Leigh Creek magnetite deposit.