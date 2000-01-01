Archos (EURONEXT:ALJXR)

European company
Market Info - ALJXR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALJXR

  • Market Cap€4.970m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALJXR
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorConsumer Electronics
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000182479

Company Profile

Archos operates in portable audio and video player market. It offers its own line of Android Tablets and Smartphones, as well as a full line of original equipment manufacturer devices.

Latest ALJXR news

