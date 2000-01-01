Archos (EURONEXT:ALJXR)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALJXR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALJXR
- Market Cap€4.970m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALJXR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINFR0000182479
Company Profile
Archos operates in portable audio and video player market. It offers its own line of Android Tablets and Smartphones, as well as a full line of original equipment manufacturer devices.Archos operates in portable audio and video player market. It offers its own line of Android Tablets and Smartphones, as well as a full line of original equipment manufacturer devices.